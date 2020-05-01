Visa (V) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) today and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $176.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 81.4% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.56, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.17 and a one-year low of $133.93. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 14.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.