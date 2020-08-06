Visa (V) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Visa (V), Lloyd Carney, sold shares of V for $298.6K.

Following Lloyd Carney’s last V Sell transaction on July 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.0%.

Based on Visa’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.85 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.08 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.84 billion and had a net profit of $3.1 billion. The company has a one-year high of $214.17 and a one-year low of $133.93. V’s market cap is $417 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.60.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $216.20, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Visa has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

