Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Sumeet Mody maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.07, close to its 52-week high of $141.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mody is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 92.3% success rate. Mody covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Asset Management, Carlyle Group, and PJT Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtus Investment Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.00, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.79 and a one-year low of $87.88. Currently, Virtus Investment Partners has an average volume of 71.65K.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company which provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.