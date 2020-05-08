Virtu Financial (VIRT) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.73, close to its 52-week high of $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Virtu Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.07.

The company has a one-year high of $26.57 and a one-year low of $14.94. Currently, Virtu Financial has an average volume of 1.44M.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.