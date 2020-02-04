Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.43, close to its 52-week low of $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $17.21 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.46 and a one-year low of $14.94. Currently, Virtu Financial has an average volume of 937.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIRT in relation to earlier this year.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments.