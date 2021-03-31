VirTra (VTSI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on VirTra (VTSI) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 25.7% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

VirTra has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on VirTra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.41 million and net profit of $868.1K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.71 million and had a net profit of $937.1K.

VirTra, Inc. engages in the development and sale of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational or civilian use. Its simulators use software, hardware and content to create realistic training that does not require live ammunition or less-than-lethal munitions. The company was founded by Robert D. Ferris in May 1993 and headquartered in Tempe, AZ.