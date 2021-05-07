Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 34.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $34.67 average price target, implying a 96.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54K and GAAP net loss of $90.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $880K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.12 million.

