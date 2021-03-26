Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- March 26, 2021, 6:45 AM EDT

After Oppenheimer and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Laura Chico maintained a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, a 94.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Viridian Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $67.49M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.34.

