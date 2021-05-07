Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Christine Brown- May 7, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT

After Wedbush and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Viridian Therapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viridian Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67, implying a 96.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Viridian Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $125.5M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.18.

