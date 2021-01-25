Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Brian Anderson- January 25, 2021, 6:45 AM EDT

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viridian Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00, a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.05 and a one-year low of $4.67. Currently, Viridian Therapeutics has an average volume of 480.6K.

