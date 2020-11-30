Vireo Health International (VREOF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF) on November 25 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vireo Health International with a $1.71 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VREOF in relation to earlier this year.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.