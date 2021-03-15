Vireo Health International (VREOF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 4, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vireo Health International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.60.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.94 million and net profit of $122.3K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VREOF in relation to earlier this year.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.