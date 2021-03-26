Vireo Health International (VREOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vireo Health International with a $3.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.84 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 482.9K.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.