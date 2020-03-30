Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology (VIR) on March 27 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Vir Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.00, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $75.00 and a one-year low of $11.66. Currently, Vir Biotechnology has an average volume of 774.9K.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its technology platforms include antibody, T cell, innate immunity, and siRNA. The company was founded by Robert Taylor Nelsen, Klaus Frueh, Jay Parrish, Lawrence Corey, and Louis Picker in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

