Viper Energy (VNOM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and RBC Capital gave Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.32, close to its 52-week high of $19.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $19.07 average price target, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.