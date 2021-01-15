Viper Energy (VNOM) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $14.79 average price target.

Viper Energy’s market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.12.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.