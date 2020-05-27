Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -21.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viomi Technology Co with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Viomi Technology Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.74 billion and net profit of $89.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $956 million and had a net profit of $54.9 million.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of developing and selling Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Chen Xiao Ping in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.