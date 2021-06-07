Village Farms International (VFF) Gets a Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Village Farms International (VFF), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #621 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Village Farms International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Village Farms International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.4 million and GAAP net loss of $7.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.11 million and had a net profit of $4.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities. It operates through the Produce Business, and Energy Business segments. The Produce Business segment produces, markets, and sells the product group which consists of premium quality tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in November 1990 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.