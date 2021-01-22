Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on January 4, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.20, a 147.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.