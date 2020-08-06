Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) on July 29 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, a 108.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.87 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.5M.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.