Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25, implying an 114.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.