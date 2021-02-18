Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 75.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, implying an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $603.3M and has a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.