Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) on March 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.19, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.80, which is a 221.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.