Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Stifel Nicolaus gave Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Viking Therapeutics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.17, representing a 135.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.93 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.51M.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.