Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 36.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, representing a 144.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.03 and a one-year low of $5.85. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.