Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Stifel Nicolaus gave Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Michael Morabito maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercept Pharma, Axcella Health, and Durect.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics with a $18.40 average price target, implying an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $603.3M and has a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.