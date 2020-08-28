Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group gave Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, which is a 92.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VKTX in relation to earlier this year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.