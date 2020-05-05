Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is ranked #5761 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.88, a 174.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

