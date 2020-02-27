Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, a 144.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.