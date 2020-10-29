Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.8% and a 24.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.88, representing a 205.2% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VKTX in relation to earlier this year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.