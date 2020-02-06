Viewray (VRAY) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to Viewray (VRAY), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.23, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 41.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viewray is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.71.

Based on Viewray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRAY in relation to earlier this year.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

