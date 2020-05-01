Viewray (VRAY) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Viewray (VRAY), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viewray is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Viewray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.47 million and GAAP net loss of $35.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.74 million.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.