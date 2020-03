Viewray (VRAY) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Viewray (VRAY), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 28.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $4.75 average price target, representing a 208.4% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.76 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, Viewray has an average volume of 2.76M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Read More on VRAY: