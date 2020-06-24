Viewray (VRAY) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Hold rating on Viewray (VRAY) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 42.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viewray is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.80.

The company has a one-year high of $9.76 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Viewray has an average volume of 1.57M.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.