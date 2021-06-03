View Inc (VIEW) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on View Inc (VIEW) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on View Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIEW in relation to earlier this year.

