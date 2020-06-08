Viela Bio (VIE) Initiated with a Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Viela Bio (VIE) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Based on Viela Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.98 million.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells. The company was founded on December 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.