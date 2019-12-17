Viela Bio (VIE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Viela Bio (VIE), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.70 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Viela Bio has an average volume of 160.1K.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells.

