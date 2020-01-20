Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) on January 15 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, TPG Specialty Lending, and Ameriprise Financial.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $10.12. Currently, Victory Capital Holdings has an average volume of 136K.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.