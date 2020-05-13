Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.2% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.23, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Victory Capital Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.06B and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.03.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, OH.