Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Barclays gave Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.16, close to its 52-week high of $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Victory Capital Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.