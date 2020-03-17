Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and RBC Capital gave Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $24.08 average price target, representing an 118.1% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Victory Capital Holdings’ market cap is currently $911.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.