Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.99, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and The RMR Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Victory Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.40, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Victory Capital Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13.92 million.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.