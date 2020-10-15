Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Hold rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) on October 13. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $20.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.83 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Victory Capital Holdings has an average volume of 91.61K.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, OH.