Victoria Gold (VITFF) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Andrew Mikitchook from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Victoria Gold (VITFF), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13.

Mikitchook has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Victoria Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Mikitchook is ranked #1141 out of 7432 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Victoria Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Victoria Gold’s market cap is currently $629.2M and has a P/E ratio of 50.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.