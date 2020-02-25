VICI Properties (VICI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Daniel Adam maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI) on February 20 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.50, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

Adam has an average return of 16.5% when recommending VICI Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VICI Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.63, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

VICI Properties’ market cap is currently $12.68B and has a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VICI in relation to earlier this year.

VICI Properties, Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the portfolios of market gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. Its national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Penn National Gaming, two industry gaming and hospitality operators. It also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.