VICI Properties (VICI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Raymond James gave VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.99, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VICI Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.86, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $9.85. Currently, VICI Properties has an average volume of 4.59M.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.