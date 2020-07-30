VICI Properties (VICI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Nomura gave VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on VICI Properties today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.83.

Based on VICI Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $255 million and GAAP net loss of $24.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $214 million and had a net profit of $151 million.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.