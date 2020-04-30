VICI Properties (VICI) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Daniel Adam maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI) on April 27 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.41.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VICI Properties with a $27.65 average price target, implying a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on VICI Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $238 million and net profit of $98.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $143 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VICI in relation to earlier this year.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.