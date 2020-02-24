VICI Properties (VICI) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on February 21, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.83, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $20.47. Currently, VICI Properties has an average volume of 3.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VICI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VICI Properties, Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the portfolios of market gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. Its national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Penn National Gaming, two industry gaming and hospitality operators. It also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.