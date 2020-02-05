Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions (VIAV), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viavi Solutions with a $18.00 average price target, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viavi Solutions’ market cap is currently $3.4B and has a P/E ratio of 125.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More on VIAV: